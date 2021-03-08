Estás leyendo: La OMS rechaza exigir un certificado de vacunación para viajar porque creará "más desigualdades"

Certificado de vacunación La OMS rechaza exigir un certificado de vacunación para viajar porque creará "más desigualdades"

Michael Ryan, director ejecutivo del Programa de Emergencias de la OMS, ha recordado que todavía no hay vacunas contra el coronavirus para todo el mundo.

El director de Emergencias Sanitarias de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Mike Ryan
El director de Emergencias Sanitarias de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Mike Ryan. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Archivo / EFE

El director ejecutivo del Programa de Emergencias de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Michael Ryan, ha rechazado que los países pretendan pedir a la población un certificado de vacunación frente al Covid-19 para viajar, ya que va a crear "más desigualdades".

Ryan ha señalado que todavía no hay vacunas contra el coronavirus para todo el mundo, por lo que permitir viajar sólo a aquellos que se hayan vacunado va a generar una situación global de desigualdad no deseable. 

"Si se toman decisiones sobre lo que pueden hacer las personas que están vacunadas y sobre las que no lo están se puede empeorar la desigualdad social que ya existe, dado que el acceso a las vacunas es desigual y no todo el mundo tiene acceso a ellas", ha apostillado.

De la misma forma se ha manifestado la directora del Programa de Inmunizaciones de la OMS, Kate O'Brien, quien ha señalado que este certificado puede ser beneficioso a nivel clínico, es decir, para saber el vínculo de las personas con las vacunas que se le han inoculado o para que se tenga una mayor autonomía.

Sin embargo, prosigue, puede suponer "importantes problemas" si el certificado de vacunación se usa para prohibir o permitir viajar a la población. "Pueden suponer beneficios a la hora de los programas de vacunación pero problemas si se usan para los viajes", ha zanjado.

