madrid
El director ejecutivo del Programa de Emergencias de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), Michael Ryan, ha rechazado que los países pretendan pedir a la población un certificado de vacunación frente al Covid-19 para viajar, ya que va a crear "más desigualdades".
Ryan ha señalado que todavía no hay vacunas contra el coronavirus para todo el mundo, por lo que permitir viajar sólo a aquellos que se hayan vacunado va a generar una situación global de desigualdad no deseable.
"Si se toman decisiones sobre lo que pueden hacer las personas que están vacunadas y sobre las que no lo están se puede empeorar la desigualdad social que ya existe, dado que el acceso a las vacunas es desigual y no todo el mundo tiene acceso a ellas", ha apostillado.
De la misma forma se ha manifestado la directora del Programa de Inmunizaciones de la OMS, Kate O'Brien, quien ha señalado que este certificado puede ser beneficioso a nivel clínico, es decir, para saber el vínculo de las personas con las vacunas que se le han inoculado o para que se tenga una mayor autonomía.
Sin embargo, prosigue, puede suponer "importantes problemas" si el certificado de vacunación se usa para prohibir o permitir viajar a la población. "Pueden suponer beneficios a la hora de los programas de vacunación pero problemas si se usan para los viajes", ha zanjado.
