Chalecos amarillos Un 40% de las sentencias a chalecos amarillos ha sido de prisión 

Así lo ha anunciado la ministra francesa de Justicia, Nicole Belloube.

La Policía francesa golpea a un manifestante durante las protestas de los chalecos amarillos. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

La ministra francesa de Justicia, Nicole Belloubet, explicó este domingo que los tribunales han dictado 2.000 sentencias por los disturbios generados con las protestas de los chalecos amarillos y que en un 40% de los casos ha habido condenas de prisión firme.

"Se han producido ya 2.000 juicios" y están pendientes otros 1.800, señaló Belloubet en el canal BFMTV, un día después del décimo noveno sábado consecutivo de movilizaciones de los chalecos amarillos, en el que un fuerte dispositivo policial con 65.000 agentes movilizados permitió limitar los altercados.

Según los datos comunicados por el ministro del Interior, Christophe Castaner, a lo largo de esa jornada hubo 40.500 manifestantes en toda Francia, una cifra superior a los 32.000 de la semana precedente, cuando se vivieron escenas de gran violencia en los Campos Elíseos de París, con destrozos en varias decenas de comercios, algunos de los cuales fueron saqueados e incendiados.

Castaner indicó igualmente que este sábado hubo 233 detenciones y que otras 107 personas fueron multadas por concentrarse en zonas de una quincena de ciudades en las que se habían prohibido las manifestaciones para impedir que se reprodujeran escenarios como los de una semana antes.

