Chalecos amarillos El Gobierno francés despliega en París 7.500 agentes por una tensa jornada de protestas

Este sábado hay organizada además una nueva marcha en favor del clima, que sucede a la celebrada el viernes, en la que participaron miles de personas, la mayor parte jóvenes y estudiantes, y que incluyó paros en algunas empresas.

Los manifestantes que usan chalecos amarillos en Bruselas. EFE

El Ejecutivo francés desplegó este sábado cerca de 7.500 agentes de las fuerzas del orden para evitar altercados en una tensa jornada de protestas, encabezada por una nueva manifestación de los chalecos amarillos.

Aunque las autoridades no habían autorizado ninguna movilización de ese colectivo, que cumple su 45 jornada de reivindicaciones, algunos chalecos amarillos mantuvieron su manifestación en puntos como la plaza de la Madeleine, donde los antidisturbios usaron por momentos gases lacrimógenos para dispersarlos.

A las 10.00 de la mañana (08.00 GMT), según la Prefectura de Policía, habían sido detenidas 30 personas.Las autoridades habían extremado las precauciones ante el temor de la presencia de los llamados black blocs, grupos de encapuchados que siembran el caos en las manifestaciones.

Su protesta coincidió con la Jornada del Patrimonio, que abre a los ciudadanos algunos de los edificios más emblemáticos de la ciudad. Ciertos edificios, como el Arco del Triunfo, no se sumaron a la convocatoria por razones de seguridad, mientras que el Palacio del Elíseo, sede de la Presidencia francesa, estableció un sistema de reserva previo.

