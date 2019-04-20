Las autoridades francesas han ordenado este sábado un gran despliegue policial, sobre todo en París, donde está anunciada la principal jornada de protesta de los llamados chalecos amarillos, la vigésimo tercera consecutiva desde el inicio de su movimiento en noviembre pasado.
Se trata del primer sábado de concentración después de que el Gobierno aprobara un paquete de medidas destinado a evitar los disturbios que en el pasado se han producido durante estas manifestaciones.
Además, los chalecos amarillos habían convocado una gran manifestación este sábado puesto que estaba previsto que la pasada semana el presidente, Emmanuel Macron, desvelara las medidas que pretende adoptar para responder a sus reivindicaciones.
Sin embargo, Macron retrasó al jueves próximo ese anuncio tras el incendio que se declaró en la catedral de Notre Dame. Muchos de esos anuncios, como la bajada de impuestos a quienes tienen menores ingresos, han sido filtrados a la prensa, lo que no ha convencido a los portavoces de los chalecos amarillos, que piden continuar con las manifestaciones.
Las autoridades han prohibido las protestas en lugares simbólicos de ciertas ciudades, como los Campos Elíseos de París o las proximidades de Notre Dame.
El ministro del Interior, Christophe Castaner, aseguró ayer que temen la llegada de violentos, por lo que anunció un dispositivo de 60.000 agentes en todo el país.
El pasado sábado, las manifestaciones de los chalecos amarillos reunieron a unas 31.000 personas en todo el país, 5.000 de ellas en París, según los datos oficiales.
