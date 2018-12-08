Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Los chalecos amarillos impiden el paso de camiones a Francia y se registran retenciones de 4 kilómetros en Biriatou

Los manifestantes se han colocado en la rotonda de Behobia en Irún y están impidiendo el paso de camiones al país galo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un manifestante de los chalecos amarillos en uno de los cortes de tráfico en Cissac-Medoc./REUTERS

Un manifestante de los chalecos amarillos en uno de los cortes de tráfico en Cissac-Medoc./REUTERS

Los chalecos amarillos están impidiendo en Irún (Guipúzcoa) el paso de camiones a Francia y la protesta está originando retenciones que a las once y media de la mañana alcanzaban ya los cuatro kilómetros en la AP-8, en el peaje de Biriatou, según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Seguridad.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado que los primeros problemas han empezado pasadas las nueve y media de la mañana cuando han comenzado las primeras retenciones de medio kilómetro hasta llegar a cuatro kilómetros en el peaje de Biriatou. El carril derecho de la AP-8 está ocupado por camiones y el izquierdo está libre.

El Departamento de Seguridad ha señalado que, sobre las once menos cuarto, 'chalecos amarillos' que celebran este sábado una nueva jornada de protestas en Francia, se han colocado en la rotonda de Behobia en Irún y están impidiendo el paso de camiones al país galo, por lo que este punto también está colapsado".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas