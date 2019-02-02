La manifestación parisina de los chalecos amarillos, que se celebra este sábado en tributo a los heridos en las últimas protestas, registra momentos de tensión entre participantes y fuerzas del orden.
La policía ha lanzado gases lacrimógenos y pelotas de goma, supuestamente en respuesta al lanzamiento de proyectiles por parte de algunos manifestantes en la zona de la plaza de la República, en el centro de París.
De momento, no se han divulgado si hay heridos o detenidos por estos incidentes.
La plaza de la República ha sido el punto y final de la marcha que los "chalecos amarillos" celebran para denunciar la violencia policial y homenajear a los activistas heridos.
Esta duodécima jornada de protesta, que se inició el pasado 17 de noviembre para denunciar el alza del precio de los carburantes, pero que se amplió para demandar una mejora del poder adquisitivo, también ha tenido eco en otras ciudades francesas, como Valence (sureste), Toulouse, Nantes, Burdeos y Rouen (norte), entre otras.
Denuncias de violencia policial
"El tema de hoy es la violencia policial, porque es insoportable. Nos prohíben manifestarnos y nos disparan sin ninguna razón. Hay una gran represión. Hay muchos heridos. Nacimos como un movimiento pacifista y no se entiende esa violencia", dijo a Efe M. Leduc, de 36 años, uno de los participantes de la protesta de París.
Esta manifestación sucede un día después de que el Consejo de Estado amparase que la policía usase las pelotas de goma para controlar posibles altercados en estas manifestaciones.
Desde el 17 de noviembre, han sucedido numerosas enfrentamientos violentos durante las marchas, el más célebre el del 2 de diciembre, cuando fue saqueado el Arco del Triunfo parisino.
