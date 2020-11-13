Estás leyendo: China reconoce al fin la victoria de Biden y Harris en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

Estado Unidos China reconoce al fin la victoria de Biden y Harris en las elecciones de Estados Unidos

"Respetamos la elección del pueblo americano. Felicitamos al señor Biden y a la Señora Harris", dijo el portavoz del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores chino.

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden,  (Fuente: Joe Biden/ White House).

El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de China anunció el viernes que felicitaba al presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, y a la vicepresidenta, Kamala Harris, por su victoria en las elecciones del 3 de noviembre, pese a que el republicano Donald Trump aún no ha reconocido la derrota.

"Respetamos la elección del pueblo americano. Felicitamos al señor Biden y a la Señora Harris", dijo el portavoz del Ministerio, Wang Wenbin, en una reunión informativa diaria.

"Entendemos que los resultados de las elecciones de EEUU se determinarán de acuerdo con las leyes y procedimientos del país", añadió. (Información de Yew Lun Tian; escrito por Tony Munroe; editado por Catherine Evans; traducción de Jorge Martínez)

