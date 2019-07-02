Público
Público

China El Gobierno central de Pekin multiplica, hasta los diez años de prisión, la condena a los activistas

El diario ultra-nacionalista Global Time ha recriminado al gobierno que "en cualquier país occidental, las fuerzas de seguridad habrían aplicado una tolerancia cero hacia el vandalismo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Funcionarios limpian los alrededores del Consejo Legislativo este martes después de que manifestantes irrumpieran el día anterior en el edificio, en Hong Kong. EFE

Funcionarios limpian los alrededores del Consejo Legislativo este martes después de que manifestantes irrumpieran el día anterior en el edificio, en Hong Kong. EFE

Una tensa calma se ha apoderado de Hong Kong este martes, horas después de que la policía disparara gas lacrimógeno para dispersar a cientos de manifestantes que habían provocado escenas caóticas al irrumpir en el Parlamento local para protestar contra un proyecto de ley de extradición en un desafío directo a Pekín.

Este martes, el Gobierno central de Pekin ha multiplicado las condenas contra dicha acción, hasta los 10 años de cárcel.

 ​El diario ultra-nacionalista Global Time ha recriminado al gobierno las medidas tomadas durante los "actos vandálicos". "En cualquier país occidental, las fuerzas de seguridad habrían aplicado una "tolerancia cero hacia el vandalismo", según asegura el medio y recoge El Mundo

El Parlamento cerrará durante dos semanas

Los cientos de manifestantes irrumpieron en el Parlamento de Hong Kong destruyendo cuadros y pintando grafitis en las paredes como crítica a la ley de extradición.

El Parlamento de Hong Kong ha decidido cerrar sus puertas durante al menos dos semanas ante los daños provocados por los activistas. Los escombros, incluyendo paraguas, cascos y botellas de agua, eran los pocos restos que quedaban del caos.

"El origen de lo ocurrido fue una reacción a la tiranía y el reinado imperial de Pekín y del gobierno hongkonés", afirma el activista Joshua Wong. 

La ley de extradición no ha sido la única causa que ha promovido esta situación en Hong Kong. Los chinos exigen que la población pueda elegir por sufragio universal a sus líderes políticos, además del desencanto generalizado de un sector de la sociedad. 

Etiquetas