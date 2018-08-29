Público
China Investigan la posible filtración de datos de 130 millones de personas en China

Los supuestos datos, investigados por el gigante hotelero chino Huazhu, que posee diez cadenas en el sector turístico, se han colocado a la venta en la "internet profunda" por un usuario anónimo llamado Darknet.

Investigan posible filtración de datos de 130 millones de personas en China. / Pixabay

El gigante hotelero chino Huazhu, que posee diez cadenas en el sector turístico, anunció que está investigando la posible filtración de datos de más de 130 millones de sus clientes, informó hoy el diario económico local Caixin.

Los supuestos datos, con un tamaño de 142 gigabytes, se han colocado a la venta en la "internet profunda" (contenidos de la red no indexados por los buscadores, en muchos casos dedicados a negocios ilegales) por un usuario anónimo llamado Darknet, al precio de ocho bitcóins (54.400 dólares).

De confirmarse la filtración, podría tratarse de uno de los mayores casos de robo de datos en la historia de China, aunque un comunicado de Huazhu subraya que aún están tratando de confirmar junto a la Policía si se trata realmente de información sobre sus clientes.

Huazhu posee marcas de hoteles populares en China como Hanting, Manzin o Starway, y a su vez es parte de la cadena francesa Accor.

Los rumores de filtración provocaron que en la sesión matinal del Nasdaq, donde cotiza Huazhu, sus acciones cayeran un 3,5%.

