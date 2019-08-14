Un tribunal de Hong Kong ha admitido este miércoles una solicitud de la Autoridad Aeroportuaria y ha prohibido la celebración de protestas en el aeródromo internacional, con la única excepción de dos zonas de la terminal alejadas de los principales puntos de tránsito de pasajeros y empleados.
La Autoridad Aeroportuaria ha difundido una resolución judicial que prohíbe "incitar, ayudar y/ inducir" cualquier obstrucción del uso de las instalaciones, bien bloqueando las carreteras aledañas o la propia terminal, como ha ocurrido en estos últimos días, según el periódico South China Morning Post.
Cualquier persona que incumpla la orden será susceptible de ser llevada ante los tribunales y de recibir "una pena de cárcel o una multa", añade la nota, que únicamente autoriza la celebración de protestas en dos zonas cercanas a la salida en ambos extremos de la terminal.
El aeropuerto se vio obligado a suspender los vuelos el lunes y el martes por la presencia de miles de personas que bloqueaban principalmente el área de facturación. Este miércoles por la mañana, no obstante, se han cancelado 63 despegues y una cifra similar de aterrizajes.
Los manifestantes han llevado al aeropuerto las reivindicaciones que desde hace más de dos meses han sacado a las calles de Hong Kong a miles de personas, entre ellas la retirada de una polémica ley que autoriza la extradición de sospechosos a la China continental.
