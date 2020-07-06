Un chófer, en muerte cerebral en Francia, tras una agresión por negarse a llevar pasajeros sin mascarilla ni billete

PARÍS
Cinco personas han sido detenidas este lunes horas después de una agresión que ha dejado en muerte cerebral a un conductor de autobús en Bayona que se negó a dejar subir en su vehículo a unos jóvenes que no tenían billete ni llevaban mascarilla, ha informado la cadena de radio local France Bleu.
En respuesta a la brutal agresión, los sindicatos de la red de transporte Chronoplus han convocado paros para este lunes que podrían prolongarse hasta el martes. La víctima de la agresión es un conductor de 58 años de edad y padre de tres hijos.
Los hechos sucedieron el domingo al mediodía en Bayona, en la parada de Balinchon, y el conductor está ingresado en un hospital en situación de muerte cerebral desde el lunes. Según fuentes sindicales, el conductor fue agredido por varios individuos porque se negó a dejarles subir en el autobús cuando intentaban acceder sin billete ni mascarilla y con un perro.
El conductor se bajó del vehículo para impedirles el paso y, en ese momento, uno de los jóvenes le golpeó en la cabeza alcanzándole desde atrás.
Tras la agresión, este lunes se ha celebrado una reunión entre el alcalde de Anglet y presidente del sindicato de movilidad del País Vasco francés Adour, Claude Olive, el alcalde de Bayona, Jean-René Etchegaray, la dirección de Chronoplus y los tres principales sindicatos. A la salida de la reunión, los participantes se han comprometido a adoptar medidas rápidas.
El alcalde de Bayona ha denunciado que la agresión supone un "acto de barbarie". Las autoridades han habilitado una célula de apoyo psicológica en el hospital de Bayona para ayudar a los compañeros del conductor agredido.
