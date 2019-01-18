Público
Ciberseguridad Filtran más de 772 millones de 'emails', uno de los 'hackeos' más grandes de la historia

Además se han difundido 21 millones de contraseñas. Un experto en ciberseguridad ha confirmado que algunos correos electrónicos y claves de acceso ya habían sido filtrados en otras ocasiones. 

La filtración ha sido descubierta por el experto en ciberseguridad Troy Hunt - Reuters

El experto en ciberseguridad Troy Hunt ha sacado a la luz una de las filtraciones de datos de usuarios más grandes de la historia: más de 772 millones de emails y 21 millones de contraseñas únicas. Hunt explica en su blog personal que un archivo gigantesco en la nube MEGA recoge todos estos datos. 

Hasta ahora, no se ha averiguado ni el origen y ni el autor de la filtración de 87GB de peso. El informático ha denominado a la filtración con el nombre de la carpeta en la que encontró toda la información, Collection #1.

Aunque los archivos ya han sido eliminados de MEGA, es probable que los hackers hayan realizado varias copias de toda la información de la nube. Según informa El País, existe el peligro de que vuelvan a ser difundidos en la web. 

Troy Hunt asegura que algunos correos electrónicos y contraseñas ya habían sido filtrados en otras ocasiones. Del total, 140 millones de emails y 10 millones de claves de acceso han sido expuestos por primera vez .

En caso de que el usuario utilice el mismo nombre y contraseña en otras plataformas, la filtración no solo amenaza la confidencialidad de la información de los emails, sino también la de otros espacios online como redes sociales o cuentas bancarias.

En Have I Been Pwned, la página web que dirige el experto en ciberseguridad, los usuarios pueden comprobar si su email o contraseña han sido hackeados. Esta  base de datos reúne más de 551 millones de credenciales expuestas en alguna filtración.

Página web que notifica sobre si el 'email' o contraseña del usuario ha sido 'hackeado'

El propio Troy Hunt comprobó como sus datos personales se vieron comprometidos en la filtración. 

