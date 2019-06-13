Público
Ciclón Vayu El 'ciclón Vayu' obliga a evacuar a 300.000 personas en la India

Miles de personas han tenido que ser evacuadas a refugios ubicados a lo largo de la costa del estado occidental de Guyarat ante el riesgo de una tormenta ciclónica que tocará suelo este jueves.

El 'ciclón Vayu' tocará suelo este jueves | EFE

Ante la llegada del potente ciclón que está cobrando intensidad en las últimas horas en el mar Arábigo, las autoridades indias se han visto obligadas a evacuar a miles de personas a refugios ubicados a lo largo de la costa del estado occidental de Guyarat. 

Según ha confirmado el alto funcionario estatal, JN Singh a medios locales, se han "identificado a 291,000 personas que viven en áreas bajas de 10 distritos costeros que serán evacuados el miércoles por la tarde". Una medida que, según Singh, se ha tomado tras conocer que "el último boletín del departamento de meteorología pronostica que el 'ciclón Vayu' tocará tierra en la mañana del 13 de junio". 

Todas las escuelas en los distritos costeros de Saurashtra y Kutch permanecerán cerrados como medida de precaución

En la reunión de emergencia, el alto funcionario aseguro también que, debido a las adversas condiciones climáticas, "todas las escuelas y colegios en los distritos costeros de Saurashtra y Kutch permanecerán cerrados el 12 de junio y el 13 de junio como medida de precaución" ante las alertas meteorológicas que confirman vientos de hasta 135 kilómetros por hora. 

Según informa Antena 3, el ministro principal del estado, Vijay Rupani, ha pedido al Ejército indio y a su Fuerza Nacional de Respuesta de Desastres que colaboren en las labores de rescate y asistencia si el ciclón provoca daños generalizados y perturbaciones.

