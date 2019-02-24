Público
Cierran los colegios en Nigeria tras una jornada electoral llena de altercados

La principal preocupación de la jornada fueron los intentos de ataque del grupo yihadista Boko Haram en el noreste de Nigeria, repelidos por las fuerzas de seguridad a primera hora de la mañana local.

A Nigerian voter waits to cast her ballot in the presidential elections in Kano, Nigeria 23 February 2019. Nigerians head to the polls to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections after being delayed by one week by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/GEORGE ESIRI

Los colegios electorales han cerrado sus puertas en Nigeria y ha comenzado el recuento de votos en la mayor parte del territorio, pese a que en otros lugares se ha demorado el proceso, debido en gran parte a los incidentes de inseguridad ocurridos hoy durante la celebración de los comicios presidenciales.

La participación se estima alta, pero la concurrencia a las urnas se ha demorado, lo que ha llevado a la Comisión Electoral Independiente de Nigeria (INEC, en sus siglas en inglés) a anunciar retrasos en el cierre de los colegios en algunos puntos del país.

También ha habido otros incidentes violentos que, según los medios locales, podrían haber dejado hasta cinco fallecidos en el centro y sur del país, si bien las autoridades no lo han confirmado.

Asimismo, se han registrado secuestros de urnas o su destrucción en algunos lugares e incluso casos en los que los electores no han podido votar, que deberán ser revisados por la INEC. En estos comicios, el actual presidente nigeriano, Muhammadu Buhari, se juega la reelección, con el exvicepresidente Atiku Abubakar como principal rival.

Buhari, de 76 años, lidera el gobernante Congreso de Todos los Progresistas (APC), y Abubakar, de 72, encabeza el Partido Democrático Popular (PDP), el bloque que ostentó el poder en el país petrolero desde 1999 hasta 2015.

Los resultados, que se prevén reñidos, no se conocerán hasta los próximos días.
Para que haya un ganador en primera vuelta, un aspirante debe recibir la mayoría de los votos y situarse por encima del 25% en al menos 24 de los 36 estados nigerianos; de lo contrario, los dos aspirantes con más apoyos tendrán que enfrentarse en segunda ronda.

Esta jornada, los nigerianos, con un censo total de unos 84 millones de personas, estaban también llamados a renovar el Senado y la Cámara de Representantes (baja). Nigeria es la nación más poblada de África y, aunque debilitada, se mantiene como la primera economía del continente.

