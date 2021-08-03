Estás leyendo: Cierran el Pentágono tras registrarse un tiroteo en una de las entradas principales

Público
Público

Cierran el Pentágono tras registrarse un tiroteo en una de las entradas principales

El edificio se encuentra cerrado y se ha pedido a la ciudadanía que no se acerque a esa zona.

Urgente

madrid

La Agencia de Protección de la Fuerza del Pentágono ha informado a través de su cuenta de Twitter que este edificio, sede del Departamento de Defensa del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, ha sido cerrado "debido a un incidente en el Centro de Tránsito", en alusión a un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar en una de las entradas principales al Pentágono.

El personal no puede en estos momentos salir del edificio. Además, se ha pedido a los ciudadanos que eviten el área. La agencia se ha limitado a indicar que "próximamente habrá más información" sobre lo sucedido.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público