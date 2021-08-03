Cierran el Pentágono tras registrarse un tiroteo en una de las entradas principales

madrid
La Agencia de Protección de la Fuerza del Pentágono ha informado a través de su cuenta de Twitter que este edificio, sede del Departamento de Defensa del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, ha sido cerrado "debido a un incidente en el Centro de Tránsito", en alusión a un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar en una de las entradas principales al Pentágono.
El personal no puede en estos momentos salir del edificio. Además, se ha pedido a los ciudadanos que eviten el área. La agencia se ha limitado a indicar que "próximamente habrá más información" sobre lo sucedido.
