Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser y Greg Harris, cinco de los que se consideraban los principales abogados del equipo del expresidente Donald Trump para el impeachment que debe afrontar el Senado, han dimitido de sus puestos, según informa la CNN.
Bowers es un abogado de Carolina del Sur que trabajó durante el mandato de George W. Bush en el Departamento de Justicia, mientras que Barbier, oriunda del mismo estado, fue fiscal durante 15 años antes de abrir su propia firma de defensa penal.
El juicio político a Trump por "incitación a la insurrección" tras el asalto al Capitolio por parte de sus simpatizantes comenzará la segunda semana de febrero, cuando se espera que el Senado haya confirmado a la mayoría del Gobierno de Biden.
Existen dudas entre los demócratas de cómo dirigir el juicio y la conveniencia sobre su duración. En los últimos días, ante la cada vez mayor dificultad de conseguir los votos suficientes entre los republicanos para que la moción prospere y se impida a Trump presentarse a cargos públicos, algunos representantes moderados han trabajado en una resolución "censurando" al presidente que sería más fácil de apoyar para los senadores republicanos.
Para gran parte de los senadores de este partido, Trump no debe ser objeto de juicio político al haber dejado ya la Presidencia en favor de Joe Biden.
