Un hombre ha atacado este jueves con un cuchillo a varios agentes de la Prefectura de Policía de París. Por el momento, la cifra de muertos asciende a cinco, entre los que se encuentra el autor del ataque, según informa el diario Le Parisien. .
El autor del ataque es, según las primeras informaciones, un funcionario que trabaja en labores administrativas en la sede policial, según explicó el secretario general del sindicato de dirigentes de la seguridad interior, Jean-Marc Bailleul, al canal de información BFM TV.
Entre los fallecidos está el autor de los apuñalamientos, que fue abatido por un agente de policía con una ametralladora en el interior de la prefectura, ubicada justo enfrente de la catedral Notre Dame de París.
El edificio ha sido evacuado para facilitar la investigación y se ha establecido además un amplio perímetro de seguridad en la zona, una de las más turísticas de la capital francesa, como pudo constatar Efe.
El suceso tuvo lugar hacia las 13.00 hora local (11.00 GMT) y todavía se ignoran las motivaciones del agresor que, según las primeras informaciones, actuó solo.
Los puentes que dan acceso a la isla de la Cité, donde se ubica la Prefectura, han sido cerrados por los autoridades, que también han clausurado la cercana estación de metro. Varias ambulancias permanecen en los puentes.
El primer ministro, Edouard Philippe, y el ministro del Interior, Christophe Castaner, se han desplazado hasta el lugar para controlar de cerca el operativo desplegado.
