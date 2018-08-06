El actor serbo-ruso-estadounidense Steven Seagal ha sido designado por el Kremlin como nuevo enviado especial para las relaciones culturales con Estados Unidos, según ha informado el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Rusia en un comunicado.
"Steven Seagal fue designado como enviado especial de la Cancillería rusa para cuestiones relacionadas con los contactos culturales entre Rusia y EEUU", indica el comunicado del Ministerio ruso.
Se precisa que el objetivo consiste en favorecer al desarrollo de las relaciones entre los dos países "en el ámbito humanitario, incluidas la esfera de la cultura, el arte, los intercambios sociales y juveniles y otros".
El intérprete recibió del presidente del país, Vladimir Putin, la ciudadanía rusa en 2016. El actor, que tiene parientes rusos, viaja con frecuencia al país, y ha mostrado en alguna ocasión la simpatía que siente hacia el presidente de Rusia, al que considera "uno de los grandes líderes del mundo".
La afinidad entre Seagal y Rusia tiene una larga trayectoria. En 2014 el actor expresó su apoyo a la anexión de Crimea a Rusia, considerándolo "muy razonable", y ese mismo año dio un concierto en la región.
Un año antes, Putin propuso nombrar al intérprete cónsul honorífico de Rusia en California y Arizona. Más recientemente, el pasado mes de septiembre, el actor visitó dos regiones rusas, Sakhalin y Kamchatka, y expresó su deseo de querer pasar varios meses en el país.
