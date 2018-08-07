Público
Público

Cohecho pasivo Condenan a cinco años de prisión a un exvicepresidente argentino con Cristina Fernández por cohecho

En el juicio, el exvicepresidente aseguró que la acusación de cohecho "no tiene ningún asidero ni ningún vínculo con la prueba".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente argentino Amado Boudou / Reuters

El expresidente argentino Amado Boudou / Reuters

La Justicia argentina condenó hoy al exvicepresidente de Argentino Amado Boudou a cinco años y 10 meses de prisión por los delitos de cohecho pasivo y negociaciones incompatibles con el ejercicio de la función pública en la presunta compra irregular de la imprenta de dinero Ciccone.

El Tribunal Oral en lo Criminal Federal número 4 de Buenos Aires dio así por acreditado que Boudou y su socio, José María Núñez Carmona, adquirieron la empresa quebrada Ciccone Calcográfica mientras el primero era ministro de Economía.

En el juicio el exvicepresidente argentino (2011-2015) se declaró víctima de una persecución por haber querido "transformar la realidad" del país y aseguró que, la acusación de cohecho, "no tiene ningún asidero ni ningún vínculo con la prueba porque no existió".

Etiquetas