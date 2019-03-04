Las autoridades filipinas han hallado 1.529 tortugas exóticas vivas, envueltas en cinta adhesiva, dentro de cuatro maletas abandonadas en el aeropuerto de Manila, según ha informado la Oficina de Aduanas del país asiático.
Funcionarios de la aduana del Aeropuerto Internacional Ninoy Aquino incautaron este domingo cuatro maletas que nadie había reclamado en las que encontraron las tortugas. Los animales pertenecían a especies raras y protegidas, como la tortuga estrella, la de patas rojas, la sulcata o la deslizadora de orejas rojas.
Un pasajero de nacionalidad filipina transportó las tortugas a Manila en un vuelo procedente de Hong Kong (China), según ha informado la Oficina de Aduanas de Filipinas en su página oficial de Facebook.
Son muy apreciados como mascotas, pero también por su carne o su uso en medicina tradicional
Los reptiles, que han sido trasladados a una unidad de vigilancia, están valorados en unos 86.800 dólares (76.600 euros) según la aduana filipina, que recordó que estos animales son muy apreciados en Asia como mascotas exóticas, pero también por su carne o sus usos en medicina tradicional.
La ley filipina contra el tráfico de animales es muy estricta y si se encuentra al responsable, éste podría enfrentarse a una condena de hasta dos años de cárcel y a una multa de unos 3.800 dólares, o 3.000 euros.
El cuerpo de aduanas de Filipinas se incautó en 2018 de un total de 560 animales salvajes en peligro de extinción, incluidos 250 lagartos geckos, además de 254 piezas de coral. En lo que va de año se han hallado 63 iguanas, camaleones y dragones barbudos en paquetes, equipajes y envíos internacionales.
