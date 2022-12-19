Newsletters

El comité que investiga el asalto al Capitolio pide imputar a Trump

La comisión no tiene potestad para imputar ni poder de decisión en la investigación ya abierta por el Departamento de Justicia.

La comisión especial de la Cámara de Representantes que investiga el asalto al Capitolio del 6 de enero de 2021. JONATHAN ERNST / XINHUA NEWS / CONTACTOPHOTO / Europa Press

washington

El comité legislativo que investiga el asalto del 6 de enero de 2021 al Capitolio estadounidense recomendó este lunes al Departamento de Justicia que se impute al expresidente Donald Trump.

La comisión considera que Trump obstruyó un procedimiento oficial e incitó a una insurrección, además de conspirar para defraudar al Gobierno federal y para hacer una declaración falsa.

El comité no tiene potestad para imputar ni poder de decisión en la investigación ya abierta por el Departamento de Justicia.

