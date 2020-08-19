Estás leyendo: La Comunidad Económica de Estados de África del Oeste rechaza la legitimidad del golpe en Mali y pide la liberación de Keita

La Comunidad Económica de Estados de África del Oeste rechaza la legitimidad del golpe en Mali y pide la liberación de Keita

Golpe de Estado en Mali
Militares entrando en las calles de Bamako (Mali) tras consumar el golpe de Estado / EFE/EPA/HADAMA DIAKITE

madrid

Público / EFE

La Comunidad Económica de Estados de África del Oeste (CEDEAO) rechazó hoy "categóricamente" dar cualquier legitimidad al golpe de Estado perpetrado este martes en Mali por militares amotinados y reclamaron la liberación inmediata del presidente Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a quien han obligado a dimitir.

En un comunicado, el bloque regional, al que pertenece Mali, exigió también la "reinstauración inmediata del orden constitucional" y recordó a los golpistas que deberán responder por la seguridad de Keita y del resto de dirigentes capturados durante el golpe.

La CEDEAO "condena completamente el derrocamiento del Gobierno democráticamente elegido del presidente Ibrahim Boubacar Keita", recalca el texto y anuncia que enviará una delegación de "alto nivel" al país. Aunque no está especificado en el comunicado, se espera que ésta esté integrada por varios jefes de Estado de países vecinos.

Todas las fronteras con Mali de los países de la Comunidad se mantienen cerradas desde este martes y se ha suspendido a esa nación de todos los organismos de decisión de la CEDEAO hasta que se restablezca el orden constitucional. También han pedido la imposición de sanciones contra los golpistas y la activación inmediata de las fuerzas de seguridad de la CEDEAO (Standby Force).

El bloque de países del oeste de África reconoce que la asonada llegó en un contexto sociopolítico "difícil", tras dos meses de crisis y protestas en el país, pero resaltó que este golpe militar probablemente va a tener un "impacto negativo" no sólo en la estabilidad de Mali, sino en la de toda la región.

Los golpista retuvieron este lunes al presidente y al primer ministro de Mali. Pocas horas después, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita anunció en la televisión pública su dimisión y la disolución del Gobierno y del Parlamento para evitar un "derramamiento de sangre". Pocas horas después los líderes rebeldes anunciaron la creación de un "comité nacional de salvación pública" y afirmaron que convocarán elecciones "en un plazo razonable".

