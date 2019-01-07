Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Condenado por error en China China indemniza con 590.000 euros a un hombre encarcelado 25 años por error

Liu Zhonglin pasó 9.217 días en prisión tras ser condenado a muerte por un asesinato del que se le acusó, según el tribunal que lo absolvió hace meses, tras "hechos poco claros y pruebas insuficientes".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La bandera de China ondea en la Plaza de Tiananmen, en Beijin./REUTERS

La bandera de China ondea en la Plaza de Tiananmen, en Beijin./REUTERS

Algo de más de 4,5 millones de yuanes, es decir, 588.200 euros, es el precio que China ha puesto a un error que ha mantenido en la cárcel por error a un hombre durante 25 años.

El Tribunal Popular de la ciudad de Liaoyuan, en la provincia de Jilin (noreste de China), ha anunciado que ha ordenado este lunes el pago de esta indemnización un ciudadano que fue absuelto tras pasar 25 años en la cárcel por un error judicial, según la agencia estatal de noticias Xinhua. 9.217 días pasó en prisión el condenado Liu Zhonglin, que fue absuelto por falta de pruebas hace escasos meses.

Los hechos por los que fue condenado se remontan al año 1990, cuando una mujer fue hallada muerta en un campo de cultivo en el condado de Dongliao.

El tribunal considera que las condenas se basaban en "hechos poco claros y pruebas insuficientes"

Liu fue detenido poco después como único sospechoso y condenado a muerte por asesinato en 1994, una sentencia confirmada por el Tribunal Superior de la provincia un año más tarde.

Tanto Liu como su familia recurrieron en repetidas ocasiones la resolución judicial, que fue finalmente conmutada por una sentencia de 25 años de prisión.

Dos años después de su puesta en libertad en 2016, el Tribunal Superior revocó la pena y dictaminó que todas las condenas anteriores a Liu se basaban en "hechos poco claros y pruebas insuficientes".

El Tribunal Popular Supremo, la más alta instancia judicial del país asiático, señaló que China ha ofrecido más de 28.000 indemnizaciones judiciales desde 2013 hasta octubre de 2018 como parte de sus esfuerzos por proteger los derechos de quienes han sido perjudicados injustamente, indicó Xinhua.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas