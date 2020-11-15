adís abeba (etiopía)
El Frente de Liberación de Tigray (TPLF) atacó anoche instalaciones en Eritrea, "incluido el aeropuerto de Asmara", convirtiendo el conflicto contra el Gobierno de Etiopía en una disputa internacional, confirmaron hoy fuentes oficiales tigriñas.
"Las Fuerzas de Defensa de la región etíope norteña de Tigray han golpeado instalaciones en Eritrea, incluido el aeropuerto de (la capital) Asmara, usadas para perpetrar ataques en Tigray", confirmó vía Twitter el portavoz del Frente de Liberación de Tigray (TPLF), Getachew Reda, sin aportar más detalles sobre esos ataques.
En este mismo tuit, Getachew denunció también que Etiopía estaría haciendo uso "en su devastadora guerra contra el pueblo de Tigray" de drones facilitados por los Emiratos Árabes Unidos desde la ciudad portuaria eritrea de Assab, hecho que no ha podido ser confirmado de forma independiente por Efe.
Medios eritreos en la diáspora, además de testigos en la ciudad, alertaron anoche de la explosión de varios cohetes en la capital de Eritrea, país aliado del Gobierno etíope. Radio Erena, una emisora fundada por la diáspora eritrea en París y simpatizante con la oposición, reportó un total de "cuatro explosiones" en la capital, según residentes, mientras que no pudo confirmar ninguna víctima mortal.
Este sábado, el TPLF reconoció haber lanzado cohetes contra los aeródromos de Gondar y Bahar Dir, esta última capital regional del colindante estado etíope de Amhara, extrapolando este conflicto por primera vez fuera de los límites de Tigray. Según confirmaron a Efe fuentes médicas, al menos 10 soldados murieron y otros 20 resultaron heridos en el ataque contra el aeropuerto de Gondar, usado tanto por aviones militares como civiles.
La región de Tigray permanece aislada y sin acceso a Internet desde que comenzara esta ofensiva el pasado día 4 de noviembre, por lo que resulta difícil conocer el número exacto de muertos y refugiados, pese a que Amnistía Internacional denunció hace unos días la muerte "a puñaladas y machetazos" de "probablemente cientos" de civiles.
El presidente del TPLF, Gebremichael Debretsion, reiteró hoy en un comunicado en Facebook la participación militar de Eritrea en el conflicto, y aseguró que al menos "16 divisiones (militares) de Eritrea" están combatiendo contra ellos en diversos frentes.
En los últimos días, el primer ministro etíope Abiy Ahmed y Premio Nobel de la Paz 2019, ha pedido al TPLF que se rinda "antes de que sea tarde", además de prometer un pronto final para un conflicto que, por el contrario, parece enquistarse.
