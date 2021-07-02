madridActualizado:
Israel bombardeó esta madrugada objetivos del movimiento islamista Hamás en la Franja de Gaza, por primera vez en dos semanas y en respuesta al lanzamiento ayer de globos incendiarios desde el enclave contra su territorio.
El Ejército informó este viernes en un comunicado de que "aviones de combate atacaron un sitio de fabricación de armas" perteneciente a Hamás, que gobierna de facto el enclave desde 2007.
Además, según precisó un portavoz militar, este sitio "era utilizado por Hamás para investigar y desarrollar armamento".
El comunicado castrense detalló que el ataque se realizó "en respuesta al lanzamiento de globos incendiarios contra territorio israelí", algo que no sucedía desde hace dos semanas y que ya había desencadenado algunos bombardeos israelíes a mediados del mes pasado.
Durante el día de ayer, estos globos, lanzados por milicianos palestinos en Gaza, causaron cuatro incendios en comunidades israelíes colindantes, según informaron medios locales, que agregaron que estos no ocasionaron daños graves y fueron rápidamente controlados.
Estos incidentes rompen así con la calma que regía en la zona desde el pasado 17 de junio, día en el que culminaron tres días de hostilidades que comenzaron con protestas y lanzamientos de globos desde Gaza en reacción a una marcha de ultranacionalistas israelíes en la parte este de Jerusalén, de población mayoritariamente palestina y ocupada y anexionada por Israel.
Si bien el bombardeo de esta madrugada llega en un momento de relativa tranquilidad, la escalada bélica del pasado mes de mayo entre Israel y las milicias de Gaza aún está viva y el alto el fuego que la contuvo es aún frágil.
Aquel conflicto, el más sangriento desde la guerra de 2014, se prolongó durante once días y dejó un saldo de 255 muertos en el enclave y 13 en Israel.
