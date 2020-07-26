El congresista que insultó a Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez es despedido de la ONG cristiana de la que era miembro

El congresista republicano por Florida, Ted Yoho, que insultó a la política Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez y tildó de "desagradable", "loca" y "maldita puta", ha sido despedido de la junta de Bread for the world, ONG cristiana contra el hambre en EEUU.

"Las acciones y palabras recientes de Yoho no reflejan los estándares éticos que se esperan de los miembros de nuestra Junta Directiva", asegura la empresa en el comunicado, de igual modo que asegura que la ONG "buscó la renuncia [la de Ted Yoho] como una acción que reafirma el compromiso" de unirse a la lucha por la igualdad de las mujeres y personas de color.

Ocasio-Cortez pronunció unas palabras en el Congreso que sirvieron para que la agresión verbal de Yoho no quedara impune. En su discurso, Ocasio hace un alegato contra la cultura de la violencia contra las mujeres, la impunidad y las estructuras de poder que la mantiene, y pone el énfasis en que los insultos proferidos por el congresista: "Todas hemos tenido que lidiar con esto, de alguna forma, de alguna manera y en algún punto en nuestras vidas", explicó. "Tiene que ver con la cultura de la impunidad, de la aceptación de la violencia y del discurso violento contra las mujeres dentro de una gran estructura de poder que la apoya", apuntaba.

Tras presentar sus argumentos, Ted Yoho quedó señalado, lo que ha llevado a su destitución de Bread for the world: "Como una organización cristiana, bipartidista y comprometida con el alivio del hambre y la pobreza, Bread of the world defiende los valores de respeto, dignidad y compasión", zanjan en el comunicado.



