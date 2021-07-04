Estás leyendo: Conmoción en México por el fallecimiento de la joven Polly Olivares tras ser presuntamente atropellada varias veces por su pareja

Conmoción en México por el fallecimiento de la joven Polly Olivares tras ser presuntamente atropellada varias veces por su pareja

Entre enero y mayo de 2021 se han producido en México 423 feminicidios.

Manifestación en México por el feminicidio de Polly Olivares.
Manifestación en México por el feminicidio de Polly Olivares.

Una cámara captaba el momento que se ha convertido en el paradigma de los feminicidios en México. El pasado 12 de junio una joven era atropellada en Iztacalco y arrastrada por un vehículo. El conductor se daba a la fuga después de contemplar el cuerpo. 

Ese ha sido el caso en el que Polly Olivares, una joven mexicana, ha terminado falleciendo por las heridas causadas después de pasar varios días hospitalizada. Al parecer, el conductor del coche era su expareja, aunque él mismo ha negado relación previa. Algunos testigos han declarado que antes de cometer el ataque dijo a las jóvenes "las voy a matar, perras", según recoge el diario mexicano El Universal

Durante su embestida se llevó por delante a la mejor amiga de Polly, Fernanda, que aún se recupera de lo ocurrido, aunque ya tiene el alta hospitalaria. El joven, que se entregó a la Policía después de lo ocurrido, ha quedado detenido y se investigan las causas del asesinato. 

La titular de la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de México, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, informaba hace unos días de que las autoridades mexicanas han constatado 423 feminicidios entre enero y mayo de 2021. Ocho estados mexicanos concentran un 57% de los feminicidios totales.

