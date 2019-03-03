Los conservadores euroescépticos exigen tres requisitos para un brexit acordado

El Grupo de Investigación Europea (ERG, por sus siglas en inglés), integrado por diputados conservadores euroescépticos, ha acordado tres requisitos imprescindibles para apoyar el acuerdo del brexit de la primera ministra, Theresa May, según publicó este domingo el diario británico The Sunday Times.

De acuerdo con esa fuente, juristas del ERG, grupo que lidera el conocido diputado tory Jacob Rees-Mogg, han perfilado las demandas que han trasladado en conversaciones privadas al abogado general del Estado británico, Geoffrey Cox.

Estas son: un mecanismo legalmente vinculante para poder salir de la salvaguarda irlandesa, una clara ruta de salida de la misma y una reescritura del documento de asesoramiento legal del Gobierno en términos que no den pie a la ambigüedad.

Unas condiciones establecidas, según The Sunday Times, en conveniencia con el Partido Democrático Unionista (DUP), la formación norirlandesa de cuyos diez diputados depende el Ejecutivo de May.

Uno de los ocho abogados de ERG que ha trabajado en concretar estos requerimientos, Michael Tomlinson, manifestó este domingo al citado diario dominical que necesitan ver concesiones por parte de Bruselas "en negro sobre blanco".

Además, pidió que estas se concedan con el tiempo suficiente para que May pueda regresar al Parlamento con el pacto revisado para que los diputados se pronuncien sobre el mismo.

Por su parte, el presidente del llamado Comité 1922 –que agrupa a los diputados tories–, Graham Brady, expresó este domingo en una carta publicada en el rotativo Mail on Sunday su optimismo respecto a que una solución para la polémica salvaguarda irlandesa está más cerca.

"El país entero está cansado de vacilación y retrasos. Cuando los compromisos pertinentes sean ofrecidos, deberíamos unirnos detrás de la primera ministra y ayudarla a conseguir que la salida de la Unión Europea (UE) el 29 de marzo", escribió Brady.

El conservador reconoció que hay un "creciente clima" en la Cámara de los Comunes que apunta a que se pueda llegar a culminar una salida negociada del bloque comunitario. Esta semana la "premier" se comprometió a que los diputados puedan pronunciarse sobre el acuerdo antes del 12 de marzo.

Si este es rechazado los parlamentarios podrán votar entonces por una salida abrupta y, de rechazar también ese escenario, pronunciarse sobre una prórroga del brexit.