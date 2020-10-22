Estás leyendo: El Constitucional polaco considera ilegal el aborto por malformación del feto

Aborto Legal El Constitucional polaco considera ilegal el aborto por malformación del feto

La legalidad de los casos de interrupción del embarazo queda reducida a violaciones, incestos y graves riesgos para la salud de las madres.

Manifestantes y activistas participan en una manifestación en apoyo del aborto legal y seguro durante una marcha para conmemorar el Día Internacional del Aborto Seguro en Bogotá. REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez / Agencia
Manifestantes participan en una manifestación en apoyo del aborto legal y seguro durante una marcha para conmemorar el Día Internacional del Aborto Seguro en Bogotá. REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez / Agencia

Madrid

Europa press/ EFE

El Tribunal Constitucional de Polonia falló este jueves que la interrupción del embarazo por malformación del feto es inconstitucional. Polonia es uno de los países de la Unión Europea (UE) donde el derecho al aborto es más restrictivo, por lo que, actualmente, es legal sólo si el embarazo pone en riesgo la vida o la salud de la madre, así como cuando es resultado de violación o incesto.

En 2019, el aborto por malformación del feto supuso el 97 por ciento de los 1.110 abortos que se practicaron en hospitales polacos. El síndrome de Down fue la justificación de más del 40 por ciento de los abortos legales practicados en el país el año pasado.

En 2019, el aborto por malformación del feto supuso el 97 por ciento de los 1.110 abortos que se practicaron en hospitales polacos. El síndrome de Down fue la justificación de más del 40 por ciento de los abortos legales practicados en el país el año pasado.

La situación actual de la legislación sobre el aborto, conocida como "compromiso sobre el aborto", se estableció en 1993. Desde entonces, ni los partidarios de liberalizar la ley ni los defensores de restringir aún más el acceso han tenido éxito en sus esfuerzos.

Según la encuesta realizada el año pasado por el encuestador IBRiS, alrededor del 50 por ciento de los polacos apoyan la actual legislación sobre el aborto, casi el 30 por ciento desearía que se flexibilizara la ley, mientras que otro 15 por ciento desearía que se restringiera completamente el acceso a la interrupción del aborto. Sin embargo, otros estudios sugieren que más de la mitad de la población apoyaría el aborto a petición hasta la 12ª semana de embarazo.






