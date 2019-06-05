El primer ministro francés, Édouard Philippe y la secretaria de Estado de Transición Ecológica, Brune Poirson, han presentado este martes una normativa por la que queda prohibido destruir a partir de 2023 cualquier producto que no se venda. Esta iniciativa tiene el objetivo de evitar todo tipo de derroche.

Hay empresas que prefieren triturar o quemar los productos que no se han vendido, antes de que se pongan a un precio menor al habitual.

Cada año se tiran o destruyen un total de 650 millones de euros en productos no perecederos. "Nuestra idea no es restringir o imponer, sino apoyar a las empresas en la gestión de sus productos", asegura Philippe, quien además ha añadido que las empresas deberán donar o reciclar los productos que no vayan a ser utilizados, como asegura Le Figaro e informa Cadena Ser.

"No es necesario este despilfarro. Podemos encontrar un modelo económico viable y que todo lo que no sea vendido no se elimine, sino que sea donado para favorecer la economía social y solidaria", ha explicado el primer ministro francés.

Esta nueva iniciativa, se complementa con la ley contra el desperdicio de alimentos del 16 de octubre de 2016, que prohíbe a los supermercados tirar alimentos aptos para el consumo.

