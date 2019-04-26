Público
Contaminación Kenia alerta de la "muerte" del lago Nakuru, famoso por sus rinocerontes y sus flamencos rosados

El Gobierno keniano alerta de que esta situación es derivada de la alta contaminación de la zona y que pide una investigación para ofrecer soluciones sobre su futuro.

Fotografía de archivo de un rinoceronte en el parque nacional del lago Nakuru (Kenia). EFE

El lago Nakuru, en el oeste de Kenia, famoso por sus rinocerontes y sus flamencos rosados, está "muerto" debido a la contaminación, alertó el Gobierno keniano, que pidió una investigación para ofrecer soluciones sobre su futuro. “El parque ha sido famoso por su gran número de flamencos, pero muchos de ellos se han ido a otras zonas”, dijo el ministro de Turismo, Najib Balala, en un foro celebrado este miércoles en Nakuru.

Balala explicó que tras recorrer el parque nacional en el que se encuentra este célebre lago no vio ni uno de los “cinco grandes”, como se conoce en varios países africanos al conjunto de animales formado por el león, el elefante, el rinoceronte, el búfalo y el leopardo.

“Para mí, el parque nacional del lago Nakuru está muerto y es muy triste”, afirmó el ministro

El ministro pidió al Servicio de Conservación de la Fauna de Kenia (KWS, por sus siglas en inglés) que realice un estudio y aporte soluciones, y al Gobierno del condado de Nakuru que asegure que no llegan aguas residuales al lago.

“Tenemos que mantener una conversación con el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente sobre el problema de la contaminación en el lago Nakuru y en el lago Naivasha, y prometo que tomaremos medidas firmes”, añadió el ministro, citado por el diario Daily Nation. Además prometió una inversión de casi tres millones de euros (3,2 millones de dólares) para crear una cascada artificial que atraiga el turismo a la zona.

Contaminación

El lago Nakuru aloja varios tipos de flamencos -entre ellos los de color rosado, que hacen las delicias de los turistas- y unas 450 especies de aves acuáticas, además de 56 tipos de mamíferos, incluidos rinocerontes blancos, negros y leones.

“En el pasado, el lago Nakuru era el hogar de millones de flamencos. Hoy, por culpa de la contaminación, el número de flamencos que hay se puede contar”, dijo el activista medioambiental keniano James Wakibia en su cuenta de Twitter. La contaminación, según Wakibia, es debida a las aguas no tratadas que se vierten a la zona desde hace años sin que nadie rinda cuentas por ello.

