Contaminación Roma prohíbe temporalmente la circulación de vehículos diésel para combatir la polución

Un prolongado período de tiempo soleado, sin lluvia y con poco viento, ha desencadenado docenas de alertas por contaminación en todo el país.

Tráfico en una carretera de Roma, Italia. REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Roma prohibió el martes por primera vez la circulación de todos los vehículos diésel en sus vías públicas para tratar de combatir la creciente contaminación, y muchas otras ciudades del centro y norte de Italia también impusieron restricciones para reducir las emisiones nocivas. 

Un prolongado período de tiempo soleado, sin lluvia y con poco viento, ha desencadenado docenas de alertas por contaminación en todo el país. El ayuntamiento de Roma prohibió los automóviles, furgonetas y motocicletas diésel en las horas punta, y los vehículos más contaminantes fueron excluidos de las calles desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer

La autoridad local de transporte dijo que la orden afectaría a alrededor de un millón de vehículos. Italia tiene un límite permitido para la contaminación por partículas finas (PM10) de 50 microgramos por metro cúbico. Algunas zonas de Roma han superado ese nivel -por encima del cual la calidad del aire se considera un peligro potencial para la salud- en 10 de los últimos 12 días. 

Los niveles de contaminación también han aumentado considerablemente en una serie de otras ciudades, incluyendo Milán, Turín, Florencia, Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia y Módena, obligando a las autoridades locales a restringir a los conductores. Sin embargo, Roma fue la única ciudad en la que se prohibieron todos los vehículos diesel.

