Contaminación La UE vuelve a fracasar en su intento de fijar 2050 como plazo para reducir a cero las emisiones de CO2

Hungría, Polonia, República Checa y, en parte, Estonia se niegan introducir la referencia temporal en un texto de conclusiones del bloque comunitario que debe ser aprobado por unanimidad.

Fotografía de archivo de la central térmica de As Pontes. EFE

Los líderes de la Unión Europea han vuelto ha fracasar en su intento para fijar el año 2050 como plazo para lograr que el bloque alcance la neutralidad climática debido a la oposición de Hungría, Polonia, República Checa y, en cierta medida, Estonia. La referencia a 2050, en cualquier caso, ha sido finalmente incluida en un pie de página apoyado por una "amplia mayoría" de estados miembro, según han informado fuentes comunitarias.

Budapest, Varsovia y Praga se han opuesto a incluir esta meta a mitad de siglo en el texto de conclusiones, que debe ser aprobado por unanimidad, porque consideran que dicha transición supondrá demasiados costes económicos, provocará el cierre de muchas fábricas y la pérdida de muchos empleos y la UE perderá competitividad.

Organizaciones medioambientales han reaccionado poco después de conocerse la noticia. Greenpeace, por ejemplo, ha pedido en la red social Twitter la convocatoria de una cumbre de líderes "de emergencia" para intentar lograr el consenso entre las capitales europeas antes de la "crucial" reunión de Naciones Unidas en septiembre.

"Tienen que arreglarlo en otro Consejo Europeo de cara a la cumbre de la ONU en septiembre. Si no, la UE pasará de líder a perdedor en cuanto a protección climática", ha advertido Climate Action Network Europe en un mensaje compartido en la misma red social.

