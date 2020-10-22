montevideo
Pocos personajes en el mundo pueden tener una vida como la de José Pepe Mujica, una historia digna de película que pasó de empuñar un fusil en pos de un sueño guerrillero a abrazarse a la democracia más estable de Sudamérica e irse por las escalinatas del emblemático Palacio Legislativo a los 85 años y con el reconocimiento de todos.
Este martes, tras lo que él describió en más de una oportunidad como "un largo viaje", Mujica decidió renunciar a su escaño en el Senado uruguayo tras una jornada cargada de emoción, lágrimas, aplausos y recuerdos. Es su adiós definitivo a la política; Mujica pronunció un discurso muy emotivo e inteligente, cargado de mensajes demoledores y dignos de recordar, sobre todo su frase final: "Triunfar en la vida no es ganar, triunfar en la vida es levantarse y volver a empezar cada vez que uno cae".
Y tras ese adiós, Mujica pasa de las lágrimas en el Senado a la calma de su finca, de legislar en medio de una pandemia a cosechar verduras, de más de 60 años de vida dedicada a la política entre armas, despachos y su presidencia del país a ser el viejo sabio de la tribu.
Con la calma de alguien que parece haberse quitado un peso de encima y quiere vivir tranquilo sus últimos años, inmerso en la humilde finca en la que vive desde hace ya tiempo y siempre con su típica forma de expresarse.
La llegada de Mujica al poder no pasó inadvertida. Su perra de tres patas, su humilde escarabajo celeste, la finca en la que vivía, el hecho de donar su sueldo o de presentarse a un evento protocolar con alpargatas hicieron que su figura fuera vista con singular curiosidad en el mundo.
Además, su gobierno se aprobó leyes como la despenalización del aborto, el matrimonio igualitario y la legalización de la marihuana, que pusieron a Uruguay en la órbita internacional.
La popularidad de Mujica junto a sus discursos, que eran más filosóficos que políticos, hicieron que se transformara en una de las personalidades más influyentes de Latinoamérica en el siglo XXI.
