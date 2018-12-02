Público
Copa Libertadores River Plate rechaza jugar en Madrid la vuelta de la Copa Libertadores

El club argentino ha alegado a través de un comunicado que el partido de ida se jugó únicamente con público local, por lo que exigen igualdad de condiciones para la vuelta de la Superfinal.

Integrantes de la policía argentina dirigen a aficionados de River Plate hoy en el partido de la final de la Copa Libertadores entre River Plate y Boca Juniors en el estadio Monumental en Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/ Luna Maximiliano

La decisión de la Conmebol de celebrar la final de la Copa Libertadores en el Santiago Bernabéu ante los incidentes del pasado 24 de noviembre  –en los que seguidores del River atacaron con piedras al autobús de Boca– no tenido una buena acogida por parte de la directiva del River Plate, según ha –adelantado Marca. De hecho, el club ha rechazado esta decisión y, a través de un comunicado, han alegado que el partido de ida se jugó únicamente con público local, por lo que exigen igualdad de condiciones para la vuelta de la Superfinal. 

"Atenta contra la igualdad de condiciones a partir de la pérdida de la condición de local (recuérdese que en el partido de ida por la misma instancia se disputó en el estadio de Boca) y la consecuente pérdida de derechos reglamentarios que ello conlleva", se afirma en el apartado D del comunicado. "Por tales motivos, nos reservamos el ejercicio de todas las acciones que le asistan a River en defensa de sus legítimos intereses", concluye la carta. 

El documento firmado por Rodolfo D'Onofrio, presidente de River Plate, y el secretario Ignacio Villaroel, también hace referencia a que la responsabilidad de los hechos fue de las fuerzas públicas e insiste en que así lo afirmó la propia Conmebol. Además, también apuntan que el hecho de jugar fuera de Sudamérica desnaturaliza la competición. 

