Corbyn dice que un nuevo referéndum "no es una opción" en este momento

El líder del Partido Laborista británico, Jeremy Corbyn, afirmó este domingo que promover un segundo referéndum sobre la salida de la Unión Europea (UE) "no es una opción" que contemple en este momento e instó al Gobierno a "renegociar" el acuerdo al que ha llegado con Bruselas.

"Creo que es una opción para el futuro, pero no es una opción para hoy", dijo el líder de la oposición al ser preguntado por la hipótesis de una nueva consulta en una entrevista en la cadena Sky News.

Corbyn reiteró que los laboristas no apoyarán en el Parlamento el acuerdo al que ha llegado con la Unión Europea (UE) la primera ministra, la conservadora Theresa May, porque en su opinión no protege los derechos de los trabajadores.

Si la Cámara de los Comunes rechaza el pacto, el Gobierno debe "regresar a la Unión Europea y renegociarlo", dijo el líder laborista, partidario de acordar con Bruselas una "unión aduanera permanente".

Preguntado acerca de qué opción respaldaría si se termina convocando un nuevo referéndum, Corbyn respondió: "No sé lo que votaría, ni cuáles serían las opciones en ese momento".

El líder del Partido Laborista, el 35% de cuyos votantes se decantó por el "brexit" en la consulta de 2016, según datos de la firma YouGov, insistió en que es necesario respetar el resultado de aquel referéndum, en el que el 51,9% del conjunto de los votantes fue favorable a abandonar la UE.

"La mayoría votó por salir de la Unión Europea y hay muchas razones por las que la gente decidió votar. No puedes convocar un referéndum y decir después que no te gusta el resultado. Debes comprender por qué votaron de ese modo y después tratar de lograr el mejor acuerdo posible", afirmó.

Corbyn señaló que su principal objetivo es que se convoque unas elecciones generales, un escenario al que se llegaría - apuntó - si el Gobierno conservador "dimite y las convoca", o bien si dos tercios de la Cámara de los Comunes lo decide.