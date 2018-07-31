Las agencias de Inteligencia de EEUU creen que Corea del Norte construye nuevos misiles en la misma planta en la que produjo un misil balístico intercontinental (ICBM) capaz de llegar a las ciudades de la costa este estadounidense, informó The Washington Post.
Imágenes obtenidas a través de satélite indican que el Gobierno de Kim Jong-un trabaja en uno o dos misiles ICBM en unas instalaciones de investigación que tiene en Sanumdong, a las afueras de Pyongyang, según las sospechas de la Inteligencia de EEUU.
La información en manos del Gobierno de EEUU revela que Corea del Norte sigue adelante con su programa de misiles balísticos, aunque, según el diario, ello no sugiere que Pionyang esté expandiendo su potencial. El pasado 28 de noviembre, el régimen norcoreano lanzó un inédito misil ICBM que bautizó como Hwasong-15 y que voló cerca de 4.500 kilómetros antes de caer en el mar del Japón.
El lanzamiento tomó por sorpresa a EEUU, que no creía a Corea del Norte capaz de producir un misil ICBM con la tecnología necesaria para alcanzar la costa este estadounidense. "Vemos que están trabajando, como antes", dijo a The Washington Post este lunes la fuente que filtró esta información clasificada.
La información llega semanas después de que el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, mantuvieran un histórico encuentro en Singapur y se comprometieran a "construir un régimen de paz duradero y estable en la península coreana". Trump, de hecho, llegó a decir que Corea del Norte "ya no es una amenaza nuclear".
Pese a la actividad detectada en Sanumdong, la Inteligencia estadounidense también constató que Corea del Norte está desmantelando su centro de lanzamientos en Sohae, en la costa oeste de la península, según el periódico.
