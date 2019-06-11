Kim Jong-nam, el hermanastro del líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, quien fue asesinado en Malasia en 2017, fue un informante de la CIA, según ha informado este lunes el diario estadounidense The Wall Street Journal.
El periódico ha citado a una persona anónima "con conocimiento del asunto" y ha señalado que muchos detalles de la relación de Kim Jong-nam con la agencia estadounidense no estaban claros. Según la fuente, "hubo un nexo" entre la CIA y Kim Jong-nam.
"Varios exfuncionarios estadounidenses dijeron que era poco probable que el hermanastro, que había vivido fuera de Corea del Norte durante muchos años y que no tenía una base de poder conocida en Pyongyang, pudiera proporcionar detalles sobre el funcionamiento interno del país", ha afirmado el diario.
Kim Jong-nam viajó a Malasia en febrero de 2017 para reunirse con su contacto de la CIA
Los exfuncionarios también han recalcado que Kim Jong-nam había estado casi seguramente en contacto con los servicios de seguridad de otros países, particularmente de China.
Funcionarios de Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos han indicado que las autoridades norcoreanas habían ordenado el asesinato de Kim Jong-nam, que había sido crítico con el gobierno dinástico de su familia, algo que Pyongyang ha negado.
En febrero de 2017, dos mujeres fueron acusadas de envenenar a Kim Jong-nam al lanzarle a la cara VX líquido, un arma química prohibida, en el aeropuerto de Kuala Lumpur. Malasia liberó a la vietnamita Doan Thi Huong en mayo y a la indonesia Siti Aisyah en marzo.
Según el diario, la fuente ha afirmado que Kim Jong-nam había viajado a Malasia en febrero de 2017 para reunirse con su contacto de la CIA, aunque tal vez no haya sido el único propósito del viaje.
