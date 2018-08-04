Corea del Norte no ha detenido sus programas nucleares y de misiles, violando la sanción de Naciones Unidas (ONU) al país, según un informe de la organización al que ha tenido acceso Reuters.
El informe es elaborado cada seis meses por expertos independientes que supervisan la puesta en práctica de dichas sanciones y sometido al Consejo de Seguridad. En él se afirma que "Corea del Norte no ha detenido sus programas nucleares y de misiles y ha continuado desafiando las resoluciones con un aumento masivo de las transferencias de carbón en el mar durante el año 2018".
Además, el informe afirma que el país asiático coopera militarmente con Siria y ha estado tratando de vender armas a los rebeldes Houthis de Yemen. El documento asegura que Pyongyang también violó una prohibición de textil exportando más de 100 millones de dólares en bienes entre octubre de 2017 y marzo de 2018 a China, Ghana, India, México, Sri Lanka, Tailandia, Turquía y Uruguay.
El informe ha sido divulgado por medios estadounidenses, y también se dice que Corea del Norte está desafiando las sanciones a través de personal diplomático y otros individuos radicados en el extranjero y continúa vendiendo armas convencionales.
Según la emisora CNN, el informe de la ONU parece confirmar las noticias publicadas por el diario The Washington Post hace unos días, que sugerían que la Inteligencia de EEUU había encontrado nueva información, incluidas imágenes de satélite, que mostraba que Corea del Norte podría estar en proceso de construir nuevos misiles.
La trascendencia del documento ha coincidido con un momento en que Rusia y China elagaban al Consejo por aliviar las sanciones impuestas al país, después de que el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, y el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong, celebraran un encuentro en el mes de junio, y de que el segundo se comprometiera a trabajar en dirección a la desnuclearización. Sin embargo, EEUU y otros miembros del Consejo han dicho que debe haber una aplicación estricta de las sanciones hacia Pyongyang.
Los expertos de la ONU han asegurado que las transferencias ilícitas entre barcos de productos del petróleo en aguas internacionales han "aumentado en rango, escala y sofisticación".
