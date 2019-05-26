Corea del Sur cambiará a Linux para reducir costes

Corea del Sur ha anunciado que va a cambiar el sistema operativo de sus ordenadores de Windows a Linux, debido a los costes que le supone mantener Windows ahora que el soporte oficial de Microsoft de Windows 7 está próximo a acabar, en enero de 2020.
Según The Korea Herald, el Ministerio del Interior y Seguridad ha comunicado que se introducirá Linux en el país tras haber probado el sistema operativo en sus ordenadores y comprobar que no hay ninguna problema de seguridad. Además, aseguran que se comprobará que el sistema funcione en los dispositivos de redes privadas sin riesgos y que sea compatible con las páginas web y el software que se han creado para que opere Windows.
Esta medida del Gobierno viene determinada por su preocupación por los costes que le pueden suponer las nuevas licencias de Windows, ya que el soporte oficial de Windows 7 finalizará en enero de 2020. Con la implantación de este sistema, el ministro también espera evitar la dependencia hacia un único sistema operativo.
Su paso a Linux OS y la compra de nuevos ordenadores le supondrá al Gobierno surcoreano un gasto de 655 millones de dólares, según el Ministerio. Con esta medida, Corea del Sur se convertiría en el gobierno más grande que se pasa a este software libre.
