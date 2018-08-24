Un tribunal de apelación surcoreano elevó este jueves de 24 a 25 años de prisión la condena de la expresidenta Park Geun-hye por su papel en la trama de corrupción de la 'Rasputina', que forzó su destitución en enero de 2017, informó la agencia local de noticias Yonhap.
El Tribunal Superior de Seúl elevó un año la condena de prisión de Park, de 66 años, y le ordenó pagar una multa de 20.000 millones de wones (unos 15 millones de euros/18 millones de dólares), 2.000 millones de wones (1,5 millones de euros/2 millones de dólares) más a los que le fueron impuestos en la sentencia inicial.
El fallo de la apelación llega cuatro meses después de que Park fuera condenada a 24 años de cárcel tras ser hallada culpable de 16 de los 18 cargos de los que se le acusaba en relación a la trama de la 'Rasputina', entre ellos abuso de poder, soborno y coacción.
La Fiscalía apeló la sentencia, emitida a principios de abril, y mantuvo su petición de 30 años de prisión (y una multa de 91 millones de euros) para la exmandataria, por crear junto a su amiga Choi Soon-sil, apodada la 'Rasputina', una red de favores a través de la cual extorsionaron a grandes empresas como Samsung, Hyundai o Lotte.
El escándalo llevó a la deposición de Park, el primer jefe de Estado surcoreano destituido en democracia, y motivó un adelanto electoral que deparó en mayo de 2017 la victoria de Moon-Jae-in. Su detención la convirtió, además, en el tercer exjefe de Estado surcoreano en pasar por la cárcel, tras los militares y políticos Chun Doo-hwan y Roh Tae-woo.
Park, que no estuvo presente en la sesión de este jueves, no se presenta ante los jueces desde el pasado octubre, cuando se prolongó su prisión preventiva, y siempre ha calificado el suyo como un proceso parcial y motivado políticamente.
La corte también conmutó la pena del exayudante presidencial Ahn Jong-beom de seis a cinco años.
