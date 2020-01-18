Público
El nieto de la reina Isabel II y su mujer pierden sus títulos y no recibirán fondos públicos 

Enrique y Meghan no recibirán subvenciones, según ha anunciado el Palacio de Buckingham.  

Los príncipes junto a la reina Isabel II. REUTERS

El príncipe Enrique y su esposa, Meghan Markle en una imagen de archivo. 

El príncipe Enrique de de Sussex y su esposa, Meghan Markle, no usarán más sus títulos monárquicos y no recibirán fondos públicos, según anunció este sábado el Palacio de Buckingham en un comunicado.

El anuncio oficial llega después de que la semana pasada el hijo de Carlos de Gales y nieto de Isabel II anunciara su deseo de dejar la primera línea de la monarquía británica para pasar a ser económicamente independientes.

