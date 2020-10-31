madrid
Alemania contabilizó 19.059 nuevos contagios de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, lo que representa el nivel más alto desde el comienzo de la pandemia, según reportó este sábado el Instituto Robert Koch (RKI) de virología.
El viernes los nuevos contagios confirmados habían sido 18.681 lo que ya había representado un nuevo máximo. Los expertos advierten de que las cifras actuales no se pueden comparar directamente con las del comienzo de la pandemia debido a que el número de test que se realizan ha aumentado considerablemente.
En Alemania, desde el comienzo de la pandemia, ha habido 518.773 contagios confirmados de coronavirus. 10.452 personas han muerto y 351.127 han superado la enfermedad con lo que los casos activos se calculan en 155.908.
El factor de reproducción efectivo de la enfermedad (R), según el RKI, es actualmente de 1,06 lo que significa que cada personas contagiada contagia en promedio a otras 1,06 personas.
Nuevas restricciones
A partir del lunes entraran en vigor una serie de nuevas restricciones en el país entre las que se incluyen cierre de restaurantes, bares, teatros, cines, museos y gimnasios.
El plan es que las medidas rijan hasta finales de noviembre pero no de descarta que tengan que ser prolongadas
Además, en los grupos que se reúnan en la vía pública no podrá haber personas de más de dos familias. Se entiende por miembros de una familia a aquellos que viven bajo el mismo techo.
Además, en los grupos que se reúnan en la vía pública no podrá haber personas de más de dos familias. Se entiende por miembros de una familia a aquellos que viven bajo el mismo techo.
