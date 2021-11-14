Estás leyendo: Austria anuncia la entrada en confinamiento de la población no vacunada

CORONAVIRUS AUSTRIA Austria anuncia la entrada en confinamiento de la población no vacunada

Las autoridades sanitarias del país notificaron este pasado sábado unos 13.000 nuevos contagios y 48 fallecidos.

El canciller austriaco Alexander Schallenberg habla durante una conferencia de prensa después de asistir a una cumbre sobre la crisis del coronavirus con el gobierno y los gobernadores provinciales a través de una videoconferencia.
El canciller austriaco Alexander Schallenberg habla durante una conferencia de prensa después de asistir a una cumbre sobre la crisis del coronavirus con el gobierno y los gobernadores provinciales a través de una videoconferencia. Georg Hochmuth / APA / Dpa / Europa Press

El Gobierno austriaco ha anunciado este domingo la entrada en confinamiento de la población no vacunada del país tras registrar en los últimos días un aumento de contagios sin precedentes desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Esta medida, anunciada por el canciller del país, Alexander Schallenberg, tras un encuentro con los gobernadores estatales, afectará aproximadamente al 35% de la población del país, unos dos millones de personas.

La medida entrará en vigor a partir de esta próxima medianoche, según informa la radiotelevisión pública austriaca ORF, y se prolongará en principio hasta el 24 de noviembre, según un borrador de la iniciativa filtrado a última hora del sábado y recogido por la agencia de noticias DPA.

Las autoridades sanitarias del país notificaron este pasado sábado unos 13.000 nuevos contagios y 48 fallecidos, que elevan el total de afectados a 948.000 y los fallecidos, a unos 11.600 aproximadamente.

