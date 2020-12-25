madridActualizado:
Más de 700 trabajadores extranjeros que lucharon contra la covid-19 durante los momentos más duros de la pandemia obtendrán la nacionalidad francesa gracias a un procedimiento extraordinario abreviado.
La decisión gubernamental de agilizar la concesión de la nacionalidad a los trabajadores extranjeros reduce así de cinco a dos años el proceso. Los principales beneficiarios serán los trabajadores que desempeñan su labor de cara al público, lo que implica un mayor riesgo de contagio.
En concreto, serán los sanitarios, los limpiadores, los que realizan tareas de cuidados y los del sector del comercio y la distribución los principales trabajadores que tendrán acceso a este trámite con los plazos reducidos.
Para la ministra para la Ciudadanía, Marlène Schiappa, los beneficiados con esta medida "han demostrado su compromiso con la nación", y por este motivo, la República está obligada a "dar un paso hacia ellos". La aceleración del trámite fue anunciada en septiembre y desde entonces ya se han recibido unas 3.000 solicitudes
