parís
El Gobierno de Francia ha anunciado que se reembolsará el coste de las pruebas PCR que se realice la población para determinar si se han contagiado de coronavirus, en medio del drástico repunte de los casos en el país europeo.
"He firmado una orden, publicada este sábado, que permite que a partir de hoy la población se beneficie del reembolso total de las pruebas PCR, sin necesidad de prescripción ni mostrar síntomas", ha indicado el ministro de Sanidad francés, Olivier Véran.
Véran ha alertado de que "desde hace unos días, el número de casos positivos ha aumentado en términos netos, tras trece semanas de bajada". "Estamos a día de hoy en el mismo nivel diario que el que había cuando se puso fin al confinamiento", ha dicho.
Por ello, el ministro ha apuntado a la posibilidad de confinar las zonas más afectadas. "Podía limitarse la apertura de establecimientos si es necesario. Es parte de las posibilidades (que se barajan)", ha sostenido.
"No hemos ganado la guerra", ha dicho, en una entrevista concedida al diario 'Le Figaro', antes de hacer hincapié en que "es necesario que los jóvenes estén más vigilantes" ante la covid-19, la enfermedad provocada por el nuevo coronavirus.
El Ministerio de Sanidad destacó el viernes que "se ha vuelto a niveles comparables a los del final del periodo de confinamiento". "De este modo, hemos borrado buena parte del progreso que habíamos logrado en las primeras semanas del desconfinamiento", lamentó.
Las autoridades francesas han confirmado hasta la fecha 217.801 casos de coronavirus, con 30.195 fallecidos, según datos recogidos por la Universidad Johns Hopkins en su página web.
