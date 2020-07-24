BERLÍN
En el brote de coronavirus surgido en un matadero de Alemania se ha revelado que actuó como factor reproductor un "superspreader" o "supercontagiador", que precipitó contagios a un radio de ocho metros de distancia, según un estudio científico.
El foco, en que llegaron a verificarse 2.100 contagios, fue un trabajador de la planta cárnica de Gütersloh (oeste de Alemania). El factor de reproducción se disparó precipitado por las bajas temperaturas de las instalaciones y el funcionamiento del sistema de aire acondicionado, unido al esfuerzo físico que realiza el personal del lugar y la falta de ventilación o aire fresco natural.
La suma de estos factores propició que los contagios de la covid-19 se extendieran más allá del radio considerado regular. Las normas de distanciamiento físico habituales, que contemplan un mínimo de 1,5 o hasta 3 metros, fueron insuficientes.
Se cerró el matadero y se redujo la movilidad de dos distritos
El brote de Gütersloh, detectado a mediados de junio, motivó que se cerrase temporalmente el matadero y se dictasen restricciones de movilidad para los habitantes de dos distritos, con un total de 640.000 afectados.
La reconstrucción desde el primer contagio ha sido realizada por un equipo del Centro de Investigaciones de Infecciones de Helmholtz (HZI), la Clínica Universitaria de Hamburgo-Eppendorf y el Instituto de Virología Experimental Leibniz (HPI), según un comunicado emitido por el HZI.
El matadero en cuestión, "Tönnies", reabrió hace una semana, tras instalar nuevos filtros en el sistema de ventilación y mejorar las condiciones en que trabaja su personal.
La mayoría de los contagios estaban relacionados con el matadero
Los 2.100 contagios verificados tras realizarse análisis en unos 7.000 afectados correspondían mayoritariamente a trabajadores de la planta o personas de contacto de éstos.
El caso desató las críticas sobre el propietario de la empresa, Clemens Tönnies, y sobre las autoridades del "Land" afectado, Renania del Norte-Westfalia, el estado más poblado del país, con 18 millones de habitantes, y cuyo gobierno regional había optado por una desescalada rápida de las restricciones.
Existían numerosas denuncias previas del ámbito sindical sobre las condiciones laborales de los trabajadores, personal externo procedente mayoritariamente de Hungría y Rumanía, a los que a menudo se aloja en naves comunes sin las debidas condiciones higiénicas.
