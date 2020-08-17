madrid
La agencia oficial de noticias Xinhua y la agenciaAFP han difundido este lunes una serie de imágenes en las que se ven piscinas atestadas de bañistas, apiñados en el agua o en flotadores, disfrutando de cascadas o atendiendo a masivos espectáculos, turistas y pocas mascarillas en Wuhan, la ciudad de China que fue señalada como epicentro de la actual epidemia de la covid-19.
Las fotos son de este mes de agosto en el que se puede ver como la ciudad vuelve a su rutina habitual con mercados, locales de ocio, parques...masificados de personas, donde no se respetan las medidas de seguridad, y se puede ver como han cambiado las cosas desde el inicio de la pandemia.
"Se trata de locales y turistas que han acudido a la provincia de Hubei, la más afectada en el inicio de la pandemia, que actúan como si nada hubiera pasado, cuando en el resto del mundo se imponen aún los confinamientos, las prohibiciones de eventos numerosos y hasta el turismo, con más de 20 millones de contagios", según explica la agencia china.
En la provincia de Hubei según han afirmado las autoridades del país ya se han abandonado todas las medidas impuestas durante el confinamiento "por los buenos datos".
