La comisión pretende "investigar la violación de los principios constitucionales y del Estado Democrático de Derecho, en razón de la supuesta articulación entre los miembros de la Procuradoría de la República de Paraná y del entonces juez Sérgio Moro, de la 13ª Vara Federal de Curitiba, publicada por el medio The Intercept en el mes de junio de este año", según informa la Cámara de Diputados de Brasil en su página web.
En los últimos meses, el citado medio digital ha ido publicando diversos mensajes privados del servicio Telegram que apuntan a que los procuradores y el entonces juez colaboraron de manera irregular.
Por ejemplo, ambas partes al parecer se ayudaron mutuamente para crear las condiciones óptimas para poder encarcelar al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011).
La mesa directora de la Cámara identificó 175 diputados a favor de la creación de la comisión, cuatro más que los necesarios, aunque para que se instaure formalmente la petición debe leerse en el plenario.
