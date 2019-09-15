Público
Corrupción en Brasil El congreso de Brasil investigará el papel de exjuez Moro en la Operación Lava Jato

Los líderes de la oposición al Gobierno del brasileño Jair Bolsonaro lograron aprobar de forma preliminar la creación de una Comisión Parlamentaria de Investigación (CPI) sobre la actuación de los fiscales de la Operación Lava Jato y del exjuez y actual ministro Sérgio Moro.

El juez Sergio Moro /REUTERS (Rafael Marchante)

La comisión pretende "investigar la violación de los principios constitucionales y del Estado Democrático de Derecho, en razón de la supuesta articulación entre los miembros de la Procuradoría de la República de Paraná y del entonces juez Sérgio Moro, de la 13ª Vara Federal de Curitiba, publicada por el medio The Intercept en el mes de junio de este año", según informa la Cámara de Diputados de Brasil en su página web.

En los últimos meses, el citado medio digital ha ido publicando diversos mensajes privados del servicio Telegram que apuntan a que los procuradores y el entonces juez colaboraron de manera irregular.

Por ejemplo, ambas partes al parecer se ayudaron mutuamente para crear las condiciones óptimas para poder encarcelar al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011).

La mesa directora de la Cámara identificó 175 diputados a favor de la creación de la comisión, cuatro más que los necesarios, aunque para que se instaure formalmente la petición debe leerse en el plenario.

